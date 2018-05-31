The annual SNEC photovoltaic power expo 2018, in Shanghai, closed yesterday after the 12th edition of the world's biggest PV exhibition. Reflecting the rapid development of China's PV industry, the scale of SNEC increased from 15,000 sqm at the first exhibition to 180,000 sqm last year and 200,000 this year - a 10% year-on-year increase. Preliminary figures show more than 220,000 visits to this year's edition, with more than 5,000 industry professionals attending the expo and series of high-level conferences.SNEC highlights included speeches from leading officials of regional PV industry associations, ...

