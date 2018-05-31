Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.: Arise Recognized as Global Sourcing Association UK Top Performer

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arise Virtual Solutions has been recognized by the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) as a Top Performer "Emerging Player." The company's contact outsourcing platform connects thousands of virtual service providers with global brands across the UK, U.S. and Canada.

The GSA's Top Performers program was developed to celebrate the strategic sourcing elite who have made exceptional contributions to the positive reputation of sourcing and helped shape the state of the global sourcing industry. The Index of Top Performers is derived from a rigorous process including voting, insights and analysis.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the GSA," said Keir Greenwood, Vice President and General Manager of Client Results - who accepted the Award on behalf of Arise at the GSA UK Annual Dinner. "We are proud of our unique value proposition that provides unparalleled flexibility and quality customer service for clients using the platform."

At a time of industry change and challenges, the GSA has showcased the great and good - and rewarded players delivering exceptional results to their companies, clients and customers.

"Our commitment to global growth (https://www.arise.com/about/international) is strong," said Scott Etheridge, Arise's CEO. "We've expanded our UK customer base since 2008, when we entered the market. This award is a testament to the readiness of the European business community to try something new and better when it comes to customer support outsourcing approaches."

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service professionals running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. The Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

Learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions at http://www.arise.com (http://www.arise.com/) or contact Doug Vinson.

About the GSA

The Global Sourcing Association (GSA) is the industry association and professional body for the global sourcing industry. They are the home of the Global Sourcing Standard, a world first for the provision of a portfolio of best practice methodologies and accreditation programs supported by both buyers and suppliers of sourcing.

