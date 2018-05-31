

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue mortgage approvals for April. The number of mortgages approved in April is forecast to rise to 63,500 from 62,900 in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 0.8784 against the euro, 145.08 against the yen, 1.3165 against the franc and 1.3337 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



