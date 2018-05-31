Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 31/05/2018 / 16:18 UTC+8 For Immediate Release 31 May 2018 *(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)* *(Stock code: 1269.HK)* *CFCG Officially Included as a Constituent of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes and MSCI China All Shares Index Enjoys Wide Recognition in Global Markets* (Hong Kong, 31 May 2018) With effective from 1st June, 2018, China First Capital Group Limited ("CFCG"; stock code: 1269.HK) will be included as a constituent of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Index, reflecting CFCG's development following its selection as a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index in June 2016. As CFCG extends its business to education operation, it is aspired to build a platform for education operation, investment and financing in the education sector, powered by "Education Operation and Financial Services" dual-pronged strategy. Since its inclusion in the MSCI China Small Cap Index in June 2016, CFCG has ratcheted up the pace of its strategic business development in the education sector, completing various local and overseas educational acquisition projects. CFCG was selected as a constituent of the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan Index Series in March 2017, and the Hang Seng Composite Index Series and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series in March 2018. This upgrade from the MSCI China Small Cap Index (capturing the small cap segment of the Chinese market) to a constituent for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes and MSCI China All Shares Index (capturing large and mid-cap representation across China A-shares, B-shares, H-shares, Red-chips, P-chips and foreign listings) fully reflects the acknowledgement, recognition and trust from global and domestic investors while bolstering their confidence in CFCG's promising future prospects. The MSCI Indexes include a series of stock price indexes compiled by MSCI Inc., covering different industries, nations and regions, and are widely used by many fund managers, brokers and dealers, stock exchanges, investment consultants, academic scholars and finance media. Moreover, many actively and passively managed funds follow the MSCI Indexes when selecting stocks. During the latest half-year review, MSCI Inc. announced that China A shares will be added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the MSCI ACWI Index starting from June 2018. A total of 234 China A-shares will enter its index system at a 2.5% partial Inclusion Factor, which will be further increased to 5% by MSCI in August 2018. The positive developments surrounding Stock Connect two-way investment scheme between Hong Kong and the mainland, as well as the fact that Chinese stock exchanges relaxed its restrictions on pre-approval of global financial products involving A-shares, will significantly foster greater access to the Chinese A-shares market. Dr. ZHU Huanqiang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Directors of CFCG, states that the MSCI serves as a bellwether for global capital markets. The inclusion of Chinese A-shares in the MSCI index system will facilitate capital allocation from an international perspective as participation from the overseas institutional investors continues to increase. Amidst today's trend of upgraded consumption, the penetration of the private education sector has been enhanced with the support of policies, capital investment, economic circumstances and new techniques. The implementation of the new "Private Education Promotion Law" now provides legal protection for the private education sector and has led to faster education asset securitization. Taking advantage of this positive developing trend, CFCG is moving forward with capital investments to continue expanding and integrating its global educational resources. Through its sophisticated business operations in different education segments, CFCG is aspired to integrate education operations and financial services to provide more diversified services and products while elevating the influence of CFCG's brand equity across the globe. - End - *Background of China First Capital Group * China First Capital Group ("CFCG"; stock code: 1269.HK) is an investment holding company, with education investment as cornerstone and financial services and education operation as support. The combination of the three key operations has enabled CFCG to achieve a balanced development. CFCG is aspired to build a platform for education operation, investment and financing in the education sector, powered by "Education Operation and Financial Services" dual-pronged strategy. CFCG has successfully invested in domestic and overseas educational projects and built up a pool of reserve projects, while devoting serious effort in the development of education management service. Capitalising on financial support, CFCG actively integrates premium educational resources at home and abroad, and strives to establish a sustainable ecosystem in the education industry. CFCG, whose subsidiaries hold licenses for Type 1, 4, 6, and 9 SFC-regulated activities, is a distinctive financial group with a focus on providing financial services that cover the whole industry chain to education enterprises. CFCG has been selected as a constituent of MSCI Global Standard Indexes and MSCI China All Shares Index, a constituent of the FTSE Asia Pacific ex Japan Index Series and a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index Series and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index Series. Disclaimer: This article is written purely for information purposes and has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The information contained herein may be changed at any time without prior notice. China First Capital Group Limited. ("CFCG") carefully writes this article, however, CFCG and its affiliates, its directors or employees shall have no responsibilities or liabilities for the completeness, accuracy and validity of the contents of any documents or warranty of any kind. This article also does not constitute any recommendation for the purchase and/or sale of financial products. You shall conduct your own independent assessment and research on the contents of those documents or instruments. Therefore, for any loss resulting from relying on or referring to the content of this article, CFCG will not assume any and all of the responsibilities directly or indirectly arising from you or any third party. Risk Disclosure: The price of financial products can and does fluctuate, and any individual financial product may experience upward and downward movements, and may under some circumstances become valueless. There is an inherent risk that losses may be incurred rather than profit made as a result of buying and selling financial products.Where permitted by law, CFCG or its affiliate may hold and trade securities issued by the company mentioned in the press release, and may also provide or seek to provide investment banking services for these companies. Therefore, investors should be considered that there may have potential conflicts of interest affecting the opinions of CFCG and/or its related personnel or companies. The trademarks, logos,service logos and all contents in this article contained herein are copyrights owned by CFCG. You can not change, copy, distribute, publish or download or use it for commercial or public use without obtaining the written consent of the company. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ILJJTYEYTG [1] Document title: CFCG Officially Included as a Constituent of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes and MSCI China All Shares Index Enjoys Wide Recognition in Global Markets 31/05/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c554e647f2122f31e2805319083a198&application_id=691267&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2018 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)