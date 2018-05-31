Questback, the global leader in enterprise feedback management, took to the stage this week at the preeminent DevOpsCon 2018 in Berlin. During a keynote, Questback Global CTO, Radu Immenroth debated 'where next' for Kubernetes?

Reaching far beyond the realms of Dev and Ops, DevOpsCon combines business and IT imperatives as IT Leaders and technologists from across the globe gather to explore tech hot topics such as Continuous Delivery, Microservices, Docker, Clouds and Lean Business over four days.

During his session, Radu shared his perspectives on the future pathway for Kubernetes and how Questback, working with Kublr, successfully migrated their core applications to a microservices-based architecture making portability across cloud and hosting environments possible. Radu said, "This continues to be a fantastic conference for the tech community. Questback and I thoroughly enjoyed leading just one of the many grounding breaking discussions taking place there."

