At their 2018 PV Market Workshop, across the street from the massive SNEC solar exhibition in Shanghai, IHS Markit offered interesting insights into the further development of China's PV and energy storage markets, as well as the global PV market as a whole.On the China front, the elephant in the room was the outlook for 2018. Will it be another record year, surpassing last year's PV installation rate of 53 GW? In his remarks at SNEC this week, Wang Bohua, Secretary General of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) cautioned the build-out in 2018 may not reach 50 GW, so a clear downturn ...

