

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade Thursday despite Italian parties reviving attempts to form a government.



Trade worries resurfaced, with automakers coming under selling pressure after reports that the Trump administration wants to block German luxury carmakers from the U.S. market.



BMW shed 0.6 percent, Daimler dropped 0.8 percent and Volkswagen lost 1.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX was down 25 points or 0.20 percent at 12,758 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent the previous day.



