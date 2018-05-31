Indigo Holdings Plc - Final Results, Market Update and Director Changes

31 May 2018

Indigo Holdings plc

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Final audited results to 31 December 2017, Market Update and Director Changes





Chairman's report (incorporating the strategic report

Recent political developments have resulted in an increasingly challenging backdrop over the review period for Indigo, given its focus on frontier Middle Eastern markets, including Iran.

The underlying investments have delivered mixed results. Sheypoor continues to perform well and completed a successful fund raise in Q4 2017, at a significant premium to the valuation at which Indigo acquired its stake. Caravanro however is being liquidated, having been unable to develop into a sustainable business in the face of fierce competition from the likes of Snapp, Iran's leading ride-hailing application. The balance of the portfolio is performing in line with expectations.

The loss for the year to 31 December 2017 amounted to £153,000 which included £66,000 of net fair value losses on investment revaluations and approximately £26,700 currency exchange loss and the remainder relates to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil.

The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend.

In light of the geopolitical developments alluded to above, the company is currently reviewing its strategic options and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company notes that the United States has withdrawn from the Iranian nuclear deal, and the US Treasury has stated that economic sanctions would not be reimposed on Iran immediately, but would be subject to 90-day and 180-day wind-down periods. Indigo has and continues to follow a very robust sanctions compliance process, and therefore, given the recent announcement by the United States on the re-imposition of US sanctions, the Directors have instructed specialist legal counsel to advise the Company to ensure the continued compliance of the Company with all relevant legislation.

I have given termination notice under my letter of appointment and my role at the Company will formerly terminate at the end of June 2018. I wish to thank the Company and wish the Company every success in these difficult times for the Company.

Hamish Harris, independent Non-Executive Director has also given notice and his appointment will formerly end on 31 May 2018.

Nicholas Harwood

Non-Executive Chairman

30 May 2018

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Financial statements

Statement of comprehensive income for the period from incorporation on 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017

Period ended

31 December

2017 GBP'000 Revenue Investment income 43 Total revenue 43 Administration expenses (129) Net Fair value (losses) on available for sale financial assets (66) Operating (loss) (152) Finance costs (1) (Loss) before taxation (153) Taxation - (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (153) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange (loss)/gain - Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company (153) Loss per share Basic and diluted (pence) (0.50)

Statement of financial position at 31 December 2017

31 December 2017 GBP'000 Current assets Available for sale assets 634 Cash and cash equivalents 99 733 Total assets 733 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (29) (29) Net current assets 704 Net assets 704 Equity Share capital - Share premium account 857 Retained earnings (153) 704

The financial statements of Indigo Holdings plc (registered number 013715V) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 30 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

Nicholas HarwoodEdward Kerman

Chairman Director

Statement of changes in equity for the period from incorporation on 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017

Share

capital Share

premium Retained

earnings Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 On incorporation of 25 July 2016 - - - - (Loss) for the period - - (153) (153) Total Comprehensive Income - - (153) (153) Shares issued - 945 - 945 Share issue costs - (88) - (88) Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company - 857 - 857 At 31 December 2017 - 857 (153) 704

Statement of cash flows for the period from incorporation of 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017

