Indigo Holdings Plc - Final Results, Market Update and Director Changes
London, May 31
31 May 2018
Indigo Holdings plc
("Indigo" or the "Company")
Final audited results to 31 December 2017, Market Update and Director Changes
Chairman's report (incorporating the strategic report
Recent political developments have resulted in an increasingly challenging backdrop over the review period for Indigo, given its focus on frontier Middle Eastern markets, including Iran.
The underlying investments have delivered mixed results. Sheypoor continues to perform well and completed a successful fund raise in Q4 2017, at a significant premium to the valuation at which Indigo acquired its stake. Caravanro however is being liquidated, having been unable to develop into a sustainable business in the face of fierce competition from the likes of Snapp, Iran's leading ride-hailing application. The balance of the portfolio is performing in line with expectations.
The loss for the year to 31 December 2017 amounted to £153,000 which included £66,000 of net fair value losses on investment revaluations and approximately £26,700 currency exchange loss and the remainder relates to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil.
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend.
In light of the geopolitical developments alluded to above, the company is currently reviewing its strategic options and a further announcement will be made in due course.
The Company notes that the United States has withdrawn from the Iranian nuclear deal, and the US Treasury has stated that economic sanctions would not be reimposed on Iran immediately, but would be subject to 90-day and 180-day wind-down periods. Indigo has and continues to follow a very robust sanctions compliance process, and therefore, given the recent announcement by the United States on the re-imposition of US sanctions, the Directors have instructed specialist legal counsel to advise the Company to ensure the continued compliance of the Company with all relevant legislation.
I have given termination notice under my letter of appointment and my role at the Company will formerly terminate at the end of June 2018. I wish to thank the Company and wish the Company every success in these difficult times for the Company.
Hamish Harris, independent Non-Executive Director has also given notice and his appointment will formerly end on 31 May 2018.
Nicholas Harwood
Non-Executive Chairman
30 May 2018
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Financial statements
Statement of comprehensive income for the period from incorporation on 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017
|Period ended
31 December
2017
|GBP'000
|Revenue
|Investment income
|43
|Total revenue
|43
|Administration expenses
|(129)
|Net Fair value (losses) on available for sale financial assets
|(66)
|Operating (loss)
|(152)
|Finance costs
|(1)
|(Loss) before taxation
|(153)
|Taxation
|-
|(Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders of the company
|(153)
|Other comprehensive income
|Translation exchange (loss)/gain
|-
|Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation
|-
|Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company
|(153)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted (pence)
|(0.50)
The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements.
Statement of financial position at 31 December 2017
|31 December
|2017
|GBP'000
|Current assets
|Available for sale assets
|634
|Cash and cash equivalents
|99
|733
|Total assets
|733
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|(29)
|(29)
|Net current assets
|704
|Net assets
|704
|Equity
|Share capital
|-
|Share premium account
|857
|Retained earnings
|(153)
|704
The financial statements of Indigo Holdings plc (registered number 013715V) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 30 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:
Nicholas HarwoodEdward Kerman
Chairman Director
The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements.
Statement of changes in equity for the period from incorporation on 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017
|Share
capital
|Share
premium
|Retained
earnings
|Total
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|GBP'000
|On incorporation of 25 July 2016
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(Loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(153)
|(153)
|Total Comprehensive Income
|-
|-
|(153)
|(153)
|Shares issued
|-
|945
|-
|945
|Share issue costs
|-
|(88)
|-
|(88)
|Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company
|-
|857
|-
|857
|At 31 December 2017
|-
|857
|(153)
|704
The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements.
Statement of cash flows for the period from incorporation of 25 July 2016 to 31 December 2017
|Period ended
|31 Dec 2017
|GBP'000
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating (loss)
|(152)
|Increase in trade and other payables
|29
|Net Fair value (losses) on available for sale financial assets
|66
|Net cash outflow in operating activities
|(57)
|Investing activities
|Finance costs
|(1)
|Purchase of AFS investments
|(700)
|Net cash inflow in investing activities
|(701)
|Financing activities
|Issue of share capital
|945
|Issue costs
|(88)
|Net cash inflow from financing activities
|857
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|99
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|99