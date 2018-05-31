

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday and bond markets stabilized as Italian parties revived attempts to form a government and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insisted he would not resign ahead of Friday's no-confidence vote in the Madrid parliament.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points or 0.39 percent at 5,447 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent.



In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May, mainly driven by higher energy prices, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.6 percent rise in April. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX