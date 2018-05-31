

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose modestly on Thursday and the pound climbed on dollar weakness as investors hoped that Italy would be able to avoid a new round of elections.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.15 percent at 7,701 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Meggitt advanced 1.4 percent after it has finalized terms for a long-term contract worth more than $50 million with Wizz Air.



Johnson Matthey gained 1.5 percent after its underlying annual sales came in slightly above expectations.



On the data front, consumer sentiment and house price numbers painted a mixed picture of the economy.



