WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
31.05.2018 | 11:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

Oslo, 31 May 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2018 Annual General Meeting at 10:00 am in Oslo. All resolutions received near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting are attached.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from 2018 AGM (http://hugin.info/36/R/2196228/851195.pdf)


Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

