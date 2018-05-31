DNO ASA: DNO Annual General Meeting Held; All Resolutions Passed by Shareholders

Oslo, 31 May 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2018 Annual General Meeting at 10:00 am in Oslo. All resolutions received near unanimous approval from shareholders. The minutes from the meeting are attached.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from 2018 AGM (http://hugin.info/36/R/2196228/851195.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

