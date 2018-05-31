XMED Chain: XMC Blockchainizes Medical Experience, Achieving Infinite Economic Value

With the popularization of blockchain concept and the rapid development of technology application, through combining with entity industries, blockchain technology has been applied in our lives, drawing more and more attention around the world. New patterns and applications are also having an influence on our way of life and thinking habit

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / XMC is the world's first User Generated Data health care system that combines blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and big data analysis.





Penny Caesar- founder of XMC

Users or patients can upload and manage their personal medical records through XMC to obtain primary ownership of their personal data. With the application of encrypted data, these data cannot be edited by other parties.

XMC encrypts and stores private medical data by making use of decentralization, consensus mechanism and tamper-resistant characteristics of blockchain. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence and big data are used to analyze and provide customized global medical data to meet the needs of users, and provide a safe and efficient data management platform for individual and institutional users. Based on blockchain and artificial intelligence, by connecting data, objective, accurate and multi-dimensional global medical care proposal can be found for users.

1. As a professional "patient", the founder has a clear understanding of the needs of patients

The founder of XMC, Penny Caesar, has been exposed to the blockchain since August last year and spent about 2-3 months studying many foreign texts, with many years of cross-border medical experience. And the company's project is called X-MED. His personal advantages of being engaged in medical blockchain lie in the following three aspects:

First, whether it is cross-border or local projects, he is familiar with the projects he manages. Second, he has a three-year experience in cross-border medical care. As for customer's distrust in cross-border health care, the emergence of the blockchain exactly addresses the problem. Third, he combines the traditional healthcare industry with blockchain technology, and the team possesses an international background and global vision, which is a significantly important advantage.

Through his personal experience, he deeply realizes that: in different countries and regions, there are great differences in medical strength. So, in addition to focusing on local medical service, people should expand their horizons to include other countries and find more suitable medical services.

Therefore, he comes to a conclusion: There are some diseases that can be treated abroad (or other places). Finding the right destination to treat illness will have a good effect. For example, the cost of cancer treatment in Hong Kong, China, is only 1/3 of cost of treatment in the United States, and 2/3 of cost of treatment in the United Kingdom. For example, in terms of high-end drugs, patients can also find high-quality drug in India, Israel and other places, but the price is only 1 / 10 of the price in the United States.

Although the market may seem minor, it actually has a large scale. At present, there are still many people who are not aware of these differences. Based on this situation, they begin cross-border medical services in Hong Kong, China.

Data show that in the past, the proportion of mainland Chinese customers coming to Hong Kong for medical treatment was 10%. Three years later, that is, now, in some popular medical programs, especially medical departments such as medical cosmetology, vaccine, cancer and so on, the proportion has reached 50%. Many outsiders come to Hong Kong not just for shopping, and the proportion of people who pursue medical service, especially medical cosmetology, is also very large.

In terms of patient end, the most clinical cases are cancer. In addition, cross-border medical care can be divided into two parts: one is light medical care, the other is heavy medical care, and in these two parts, both of which are highly needed. The number of vaccinated users served by X-MED is more than 1000. And in Hong Kong some programs, such as medical cosmetology, cosmetic surgery, vaccine, and cancer are normally chosen by mainland customers who come to Hong Kong.

Through analysis, they divide the global market into medical importing countries and medical exporting countries.Medical importing countries, such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea, have the medical reception capacity; In addition, the medical exporting countries are Russia, China, the United States. Although their medical technology is the most powerful in the world, the cost is also the most expensive, so patients normally go to other countries to access medical services, which is the industry background of cross-border medical care.

As the influence in the industry and the market continues to expand, the demand end for X-MED services has experienced explosive growth. In the mainland of China, we can conclude that southerners choose Hong Kong, China, and northerners choose Japan, Korea, but patients have no idea about which country is the most suitable for themselves, because there is no excellent platform to answer for them. Therefore, they want to make use of the blockchain to solve the problem of information sharing, management and authenticity.

2. The blockchainization of clinical case to judge which country is the right place to treat illness.

What does a normal person do if he gets sick? There is a common phenomenon that first of all, he probably will not ask the doctor at once, but resort to Baidu and search for information on the Internet. Because it is a centralized platform, we cannot ensure whether many of the results are true. After the patient searches for some information, the related information about the person will be recorded in the platform, and the platform will make use of different ads to guide the user's behavior. But it is uncertain whether this is the best medical care plan.

The benefit of the blockchain is that the whole process is confidential. XMC can quickly analyze a real, encrypted clinical case data, thus presenting a medical condition, experience, price, satisfaction of the same case data. Analysis from multiple latitudes allows patients to identify the most appropriate medical options. Through analysis in multiple dimensions, patients are able to identify the most appropriate medical care plan.

XMC enables everyone to blockchainize clinical case, and the blockchainizaton of clinical case is to record data. These data can be easily transited to doctor after data are encrypted by blockchain. With the help of AI data, some important information is recorded, integrated, analyzed, and presented. And then these information is pushed to the patient, making the user possess a better medical experience.

Each user can sign up to an XMC account and upload their clinical case to the blockchain. Through cross-border medical care, for the same disease, if there are 10 cases in different countries around the world, people will be able to determine which country is suitable and how much it will cost and find out the most appropriate medical care plan.

At present stage, XMC can tell patients where is the best place to treat their illness according to medical experience data from different dimensions. And there are no more than 10 evaluation dimensions, but these dimensions are crucial and key.

XMC aims to continuously collect more cases of the same disease and accelerate the establishment and improvement of the database. It is expected that in 2019 more and more comprehensive data will be collected on the same disease in different regions, such as medical records analysis, technology, experience, services, prices, and evaluation, in order to improve and enrich the cross-border medical blockchain data system. With these data as the basis for better judgment and analysis, users can "experience" intelligentized services and make appropriate medical choices without leaving home.

3.The improvement in the reliability and security of blockchain technology

X-MED serves tens of thousands of patients, and their platform has accumulated a lot of information about medical institutions, so there is a set of evaluation systems. In the future, the data from these medical institutions can also be blockchainized. Through decentralization management, XMC blockchainizes the most critical and non-private clinical case information record, thus realizing information sharing.

They want to simplify complex problems. The blockchainization of clinical case data is mainly to promote cross-border medical services itself. Overall, users or patients can upload and manage their personal medical records through XMC to obtain primary ownership of their personal data. With the application of encrypted data, these data cannot be edited by other parties.

XMC encrypt and store private medical data by making use of decentralization consensus mechanism and tamper-resistant characteristics of blockchain. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence and big data are used to analyze and provide customized global medical data to meet the needs of users, and provide a safe and efficient data management platform for individual and institutional users.

We can firmly believe that with the rapid development of XMC and the application of XMC in combination with traditional industries, more and more users will benefit from blockchain technology and platform, which will be bound to create more value for industry and market in the future.





About the Company

To know more About XMC:

Youtube video: https://youtu.be/if1d7kXboWM

Telegram: https://t.me/XMEDChain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XMEDChain/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xmedchain

Steemit: https://steemit.com/@danielxmc

Medium: https://medium.com/@xmedchain

Contact Info:

Name: Media Relations

Organization: XMED Chain

For more information, please visit http://www.xmedchain.com/

SOURCE: XMED Chain