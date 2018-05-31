sprite-preloader
31.05.2018 | 12:01
Invesco Markets III Plc - Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements

London, May 31

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release30 May 2018

INVESCO MARKETS III PLC(the "Company")

Publication of semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements

A copy of the Company's semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Enquiries:

Invesco: +44 2070653897


