Slider Zipper Pouch Market to Reach US$ 22 Billion by 2026; Re-closable Pouches to Witness High Consumer Appeal in North America: TMR

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled "Slider zipper pouch market by product type (quad seal pouch, 3-side seal pouch, pinch bottom pouch, stand up pouch, and flat bottom pouch), by capacity (up to 1.5 Oz, 1.5 Oz to 3 Oz, 3 Oz to 7.5 Oz, 7.5 Oz to 15 Oz, 15 Oz to 30 Oz, and above 30 Oz, by material type (plastic, aluminum, and paper), by closure type (press to close zip and slider zip), by end use industry (food, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer products (lawn & garden), and others (chemicals)) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026." According to the report, the slider zipper pouch market is estimated to reach US$ 22 Billion by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of more than 7%, during the period 2018-2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most dominating region in the global slider zipper pouch market in terms of value and volume both. The China slider zipper pouch market is estimated to account for the highest market share in the APAC slider zipper pouch market during the forecast period. The APAC slider zipper pouch market is expected to maintain its dominance in the "Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market" due to presence of local and regional players in the region. In the North America region, re-closable packaging has a high consumer appeal. Re-closabililty in a packaging format which plays a significant role in increasing acceptance by the consumers.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global slider zipper pouch market. The companies that have been profiled are - Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group plc., Printpack, Inc., Bemis Company,Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Proampac LLC, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Interflex Group Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, International Plastics Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Bison Bags Co., Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

The global slider zipper pouch market has been segmented as follows -

By Product Type

Quad Seal Pouch

3-Side Seal Pouch

Pinch Bottom Pouch

Stand Up Pouch

Flat Bottom Pouch

By Capacity

Up to 1.5 Oz

5 Oz to 3 Oz

3 to 7.5 Oz

5 to 15 Oz

15 to 30 Oz

Above 30 Oz

By Material Type

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Nylon

Aluminum

Paper

By Closure Type

Press to Close Zip

Slider Zip

By End use Industry

Food Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-eat (Snacks) Dairy Products Cereals Pet Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer goods (lawn and garden)

Others (Chemicals)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

