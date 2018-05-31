The 25 MW project is planned for the town of Benguébougou, in the Korhogo department, in the north of the west African nation.The Ivory Coast government has announced a new decree which approves a 25 MW solar power project under development in the country by Morocco-based Nova Power, through its local unit Korhogo Solaire. The move, the government said in a press release, is part of a strategy for developing the potential of solar energy and reducing the dependence of electricity production on fossil fuels. According to a document previously issued by the Ivorian government, the project - originally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...