Cheap-to-produce OPV are the focus of research and although the struggle to get beyond 13% efficiency has hindered commercialization, organic PV can be made translucent, making it potentially ideal for applications such as PV-generating windows.A scientific journal article published by scientists from Osaka University's school of applied sciences considers the use of artificial intelligence in designing new material combinations for organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. OPVs have struggled to reach commercially competitive power conversion efficiencies, even though several companies worldwide have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...