

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate declined in April to the lowest since late 2008, Eurostat reported Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in April from 8.6 percent in March. This was the lowest since December 2008. Nonetheless, the rate was slightly above the expected 8.4 percent.



Data showed that unemployment totaled 13.88 million in April, down by 56,000 from the previous month. Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased by 1.088 million.



The youth unemployment rate dropped marginally to 17.2 percent in April from 17.3 percent in March.



The overall unemployment rate in EU28 held steady at 7.1 percent in April, the lowest since September 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX