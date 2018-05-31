NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products

MILAN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The company anticipates the next opening of a branch in Spain, with a broad portfolio of quality products

The Italian pharmaceutical company NTC announces the acquisition of some Novartis ocular antibiotic products, including broad spectrum antibiotic therapies to treat eye diseases. Countries covered under the agreement include Spain, Portugal, Italy and Poland.

"This agreement reinforces our industrial development program in ophthalmology," says Riccardo Carbucicchio, CEO and Chairman of NTC. "In fact, we are strongly committed to making new therapeutic solutions available in ophthalmology, to enable specialists to offer drugs, medical devices and supplements to improve the compliance of their patients. Many of our new products are designed and developed with the help of expert ophthalmologists, with whom we have established important research and development collaborations. Furthermore, we firmly believe in the importance of having in our portfolio consolidated and successful products, alongside new offerings, that maintain a fundamental role in the treatment of eye diseases."

The agreement with Novartis strengthens the NTC portfolio in ophthalmology, particularly in Spain, a country in which the company intends to open commercial operations in 2018.

NTC is planning to directly promote in Spain some of its new products in the ophthalmology area and to concentrate there a significant part of its resources and investments in clinical development, in collaboration with Spanish ophthalmologists.

"Adding to our portfolio a wide range of eye care products," explains the CEO, "strengthens our next presence in Spain."

The five products acquired by NTC from Novartis include Colircusi Gentadexa (aminoglycoside), Colircusi Gentamicin and Oftalmolosa Cusi Gentamicina (aminoglycoside), Oftalmolosa Cusi Erythromycin (macrolide), Oftalmolosa Cusi Aureomycin (tetracycline), and Oftacilox (fluoroquinolone) and will be the latest additions to the NTC portfolio.

"Thanks to the wide offer of the product portfolio, NTC commercial operation will debut into the Spanish market under a leadership perspective," concludes Carbucicchio.

About NTC

NTC is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries in the world, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology, but also in other therapeutic areas like pediatrics and gastro-metabolism. NTC offers to its partners, currently more than 200 companies, innovative pharmaceutical products with high quality standards. For more details, please visit NTC's website http://www.ntcpharma.com.