

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, although a firmer euro and renewed trade worries served to keep a lid on regional gains.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 385.65 in late opening deals as Italian parties revived attempts to form a government and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insisted he would not resign ahead of Friday's no-confidence vote in the Madrid parliament.



France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent while the German DAX was down about 0.4 percent, dragged down by automakers amid reports that the Trump administration wants to block German luxury carmakers from the U.S. market.



BMW shed 0.4 percent, Daimler dropped 0.8 percent and Volkswagen lost 1.4 percent.



Italian utility Enel dropped around 1 percent after winning a highly contested multibillion-dollar battle for AES Corp.'s Brazilian utility.



Meggitt advanced 1.4 percent in London after it has finalized terms for a long-term contract worth more than $50 million with Wizz Air.



Johnson Matthey gained 1.5 percent after its underlying annual sales came in slightly above expectations.



On the economic front, Eurozone inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.9 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April largely on energy prices, while the region's jobless rate fell in April to a near-decade low of 8.5 percent, separate reports from Eurostat showed.



