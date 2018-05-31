Will dispatch robotics specialist from Japan and launch German, Italian, Spanish and French websites

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announced today that it will, in order to provide higher-quality customer support and product proposals to European manufacturers and business partners, station one staff member at Yamaha Motor Europe from June 1.

Through this new staff placement at our European sales subsidiary, Yamaha Motor will provide production line solutions delivering faster and more accurate automation and productivity improvement to world-leading European manufacturers.

Yamaha Motor also plans to enhance the industrial robots website (currently available in English, Mandarin Chinese, and Japanese) by progressively adding pages in German, Italian, Spanish, and French. This initiative will strengthen support for the automation of production sites across Europe by providing more detailed information on our products and services for customers in different parts of Europe in their languages.

In addition, Yamaha Motor Europe will exhibit at the "automatica 2018" trade fair from June 19, showcasing the automation of assembly processes through fully-digital production lines, including transport processes.

Staff Placement Details

Placement Subsidiary Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., Niederlassung Deutschland Geschäftsbereich IM, Yamaha Motor Europe, German Branch

Location: Hansemannstrasse 12, 41468 Nuess, Germany

Inquiries: Phone: +49-(0)2131-2013-520

Official Website (English): https://global.yamaha-motor.com/business/robot/

Future Plans

June 19-22, 2018 Exhibition at automatica 2018

During 2018 German-language official website goes live

2019 Italian, Spanish, and French-language official websites go live

Yamaha Motor Industrial Robots

External sales began in 1984, initially of the CAME robots developed for and used in Yamaha Motor's own motorcycle manufacturing lines. The Yamaha Motor industrial robots lineup currently features a wide variety of products, from single-axis to articulated robots, contributing to the automation of production processes in many fields such as the automobile, electrical, electronics, and food industries. In 2016, Yamaha Motor released its "Advanced Robotics Automation Platform" which can integrate control of entire production lines and deliver fully-digital production facilities. In 2017, Yamaha Motor began development of remote management systems for industrial robots in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation, which has strengths in industrial routers.

[Reference] Yamaha Motor Robotics (Introductory Video)

To a Future Created by Robotics (1:48) https://youtu.be/hdq3JRLGmHs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005584/en/

Contacts:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Robotics Operations

FA Section

Sales & Marketing Division

Telephone 81-53-525-8350

Facsimile 81-53-525-8378