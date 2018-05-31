London stocks crawled higher in early trade on Thursday as consumer confidence edged higher and Italian political risks were played down. The FTSE 100 edged up 15 points or 0.19% to 7,704.54, while the pound climbed 0.35% against the dollar to 1.3332 and remained largely flat on the euro at 1.1386. The euro firmed up against the dollar as concerns around Italy's political situation eased a touch, or at least are put on hold until Lega and M5S can form a government, said market analyst Neil ...

