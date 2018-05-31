US regulators have started rowing back on banking restrictions brought in following the financial crisis, in a move seen as a significant victory for the Trump administration. The Federal Reserve has proposed altering the so-called Volcker rule, which was designed to stop banks from engaging in proprietary trading while accepting taxpayer-insured deposits. - Telegraph Royal Bank of Scotland directors have faced angry questioning from shareholders over planned branch closures and the bank's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...