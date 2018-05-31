First Group boss Tim O'Toole has announced his decision to step down after the transport operator swang deep into the red last year after writing-down the value of various assets on its balance sheet, especially its Greyhound unit. Largely due to the "long-term structural challenges" facing its Greyhound unit in the US, such as intensifying competition from airlines, First Group booked a goodwill writedown charge £277.3m. The company also booked a £106.3m onerous contract provision for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...