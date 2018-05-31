Digital point-of-sale provider Oneview Group has begun a live trial with Australia Post for its Mobile POS+ software. The technology is designed to help bricks-and-mortar retailers compete with online competitors, providing instore sales teams with real-time data on promotions, inventory information and more. AIM-quoted OneView said that the live trial's first phase, which follows a successful integration programme into Australia Post's financial systems, will be conducted in 19 stores across ...

