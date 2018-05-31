Legal & General Group announced on Thursday that Mark Zinkula, chief executive officer of LGIM, had advised the board of his intention to retire from the company in August next year. The FTSE 100 firm said Zinkula was appointed to the position of chief executive of LGIM in March 2011, and was appointed to the group board of Legal & General in September 2012. It said it would commence a process to appoint his successor in due course. "Leading LGIM over the past several years, a period of ...

