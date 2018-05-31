Chemicals producer Johnson Matthey reported a 31% fall in annual profits due to restructuring and legal charges, though underlying profits were flat. The FTSE 100 group raised its final dividend 7% to 80p as directors expressed confidence in prospects, including a return to growth in the present year and long-term growth through development of its next-generation battery for electric cars. For the 12 months to 31 March, underlying revenues excluding precious metals grew 8% to £3.85bn, or 7% at ...

