The Financial Conduct Authority has fired a warning shot over the way banks charge for overdrafts, announcing measures intended to save consumers up to £140m a year and calling for fundamental reform of the sector. Following an 18-month review of high-cost consumer credit, the FCA is proposing introducing mobile alerts to warn of potential overdraft charges, stopping the inclusion of overdrafts in the term "available funds" and making it clearer that overdrafts are credit, among other measures. ...

