Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Removal of Cayman Islands Company

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Anglian Water has become the first UK Water company to complete the removal of its Cayman Islands company from its financial structure. The hearing at the Cayman Islands High Court on Monday 28th May was successful and the necessary registrations and filings have now taken place.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63