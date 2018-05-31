Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Removal of Cayman Islands Company
PR Newswire
London, May 31
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Anglian Water has become the first UK Water company to complete the removal of its Cayman Islands company from its financial structure. The hearing at the Cayman Islands High Court on Monday 28th May was successful and the necessary registrations and filings have now taken place.
For further information, please contact:
Anglian Water press office (24hrs): 0871 677 0123
Jane Pilcher, Group Treasurer: 01480 323503
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63