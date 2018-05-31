

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals dropped slightly in April, the Bank of England reported Thursday.



Mortgage approvals for house purchases totaled 62,455 versus 62,802 in March. The expected level was 63,500.



Net lending for consumer credit was GBP 1.8 billion in April versus GBP 0.4 billion in the previous month and forecast of GBP 1.3 billion.



At the same time, secured lending increased GBP 3.9 billion, in line with expectations.



Meanwhile, lending to non-financial businesses decreased by GBP 2.8 billion in April following a large increase in March.



