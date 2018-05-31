Segment Expands its Global Footprint, Opens EMEA Headquarters in Dublin

Entry into EMEA Market Demonstrates Growing Demand for Segment's Customer Data Infrastructure; Company to Establish 100 Jobs in the Next 3 Years

SAN FRANCISCO AND DUBLIN, Ireland, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment (https://segment.com/), the customer data infrastructure, today announced the opening of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The expansion demonstrates the company's continued momentum as it looks to meet the growing demand for its services in the EMEA market and globally. Segment plans to create 100 jobs over the next three years and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, which promotes direct investment in the region.

More than 15,000 customers, including European businesses like Trivago, Trustpilot and LogMeIn, rely on Segment as their customer data infrastructure. Named to Forbes' annual list of Top 100 Cloud Companies two years in a row (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/07/17/1300510/0/en/Segment-Named-to-Forbes-100-Best-Cloud-Companies-for-Second-Year-in-a-Row.html), Segment has experienced rapid growth. The company now has over 250 employees, and has an extensive presence throughout North America, with offices in San Francisco, New York and Vancouver, Canada.

Segment selected Dublin as its EMEA headquarters because of its large, highly-skilled, multilingual workforce and its role as a world-class technology hub within the region. Segment will hire for positions at all levels across the business, including leadership, pre-sales, post-sales, support, customer success, technical roles, marketing and partnerships. The company was recently named by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures as one of the Top 50 Private Cloud Computing Companies (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/10/1500475/0/en/Glassdoor-And-Battery-Ventures-Recognize-Segment-As-One-Of-The-Best-Cloud-Computing-Companies-To-Work-For.html) to work for, and Business Insider named Segment as one of the Top Enterprise Startups to Bet Your Career On (http://www.businessinsider.com/51-enterprise-startups-to-bet-your-career-on-in-2018-2017-11).

Grace O'Rourke Veitch, head of EMEA at Segment, said: "Segment is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth right now, and Ireland will serve as a great stepping stone for us as we further grow into the European market. Segment's culture is built around impact, and Dublin's highly-educated, multilingual workforce will play a key role in our expansion strategy."

Segment's unique company culture fosters an inclusive and transparent work environment. In addition to its competitive benefits package, which includes a flexible work schedule, catered lunches, commuter benefits and more, Segment also offers extremely generous family and lifestyle benefits in Ireland, including 12-week paternity leave and full health and dental coverage for employees, their partners and their dependants.

Segment's EMEA headquarters, located at Iconic Offices in Dublin's City Center and overlooking St. Stephen's Green, were formally announced today with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted with IDA Ireland.

Pat Breen T.D., Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, said: "I would like to congratulate Segment on the establishment of their EMEA headquarters in Dublin and I'm delighted that this investment will bring a further 100 jobs to the country. We have a highly-educated, energetic and flexible workforce that will contribute positively to Segment's operations here. Their decision to locate here is a great expression of confidence in our ability to foster the conditions that attract investment of this kind and increases the ever-growing footprint of high-end information and communication technology (ICT) companies in Ireland."

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: "I am delighted to welcome Segment's new EMEA headquarters to Dublin. Ireland's strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data-focused companies. Companies like Segment are also locating to Ireland to access our incredibly strong ICT sector, which is underpinned by our young, English-speaking, highly-educated, tech savvy and flexible workforce."

Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Segment, said: "Segment has been growing at a rapid pace in the EMEA market, and some of our most innovative customers come from the region. We've found that European companies are often at the forefront of providing a customer-first experience, and we're committed to expanding rapidly to deliver the customer data infrastructure they need to do this. Dublin's talented workforce, its strong relationship with the U.S. and the rest of Europe, and Ireland's full embrace of user privacy rights makes our decision to be headquartered in Ireland an easy one."

About Segment

Segment (https://segment.com/) is the infrastructure for your customer data. Use one API to unlock 200+ tools for every team in your company. With Segment, developers can stop building tedious and expensive one-off data integrations while business users can compute important traits about each customer and push this data to their favorite apps for analytics and personalisation. Segment is trusted by thousands of companies including Gap Inc., New Relic, Instacart, Intuit, and Time. For more information visit https://segment.com (https://segment.com/).

