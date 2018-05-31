Commerzbank analyst Michael Haid is confident about the Allianz stock. The solvability of the stock should not be worrisome to anybody. Additionally, the entire condition has improved in comparison to the preceding year. Haid left his estimate at "Buy" and confirmed the price goal of 235 Euro. Currently, the stock is located at nearly 180 Euro.

However, operatively the first quarter was rather so-so. There was a slight plus in sales of 0.7 % but the operative result went down by 6 %. ... (Gideon Tanner)

