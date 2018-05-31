Nordic Nanovector to Present Pre-clinical Study of Betalutin Effect on NHL Cells at European Hematology Association Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will present a poster describing a preclinical analysis of genetic factors that correlate with the responsiveness of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines to Betalutin (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) at the 23rd annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) (Stockholm, Sweden, 14-17 June). This preclinical study highlights the generally promising activity of Betalutin against diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell lines.

The abstract is available online (click here) and the poster will be available on the company's website at: www.nordicnanovector.com following the presentation on 15 June.

Poster details

Abstract PF642

Abstract title: Systems biology analysis of responsiveness of non-Hodgkin lymphoma B-cell lines to CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapy

Authors: Melhus, KB et al.

Date: Friday 15 June

Time: 17:30-19:00 (CEST)

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

