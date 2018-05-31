sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,56 Euro		-0,42
-7,02 %
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,384
5,574
14:14
31.05.2018 | 12:43
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector to Present Pre-clinical Study of Betalutin Effect on NHL Cells at European Hematology Association Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will present a poster describing a preclinical analysis of genetic factors that correlate with the responsiveness of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines to Betalutin (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) at the 23rd annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) (Stockholm, Sweden, 14-17 June). This preclinical study highlights the generally promising activity of Betalutin against diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell lines.

The abstract is available online (click here) and the poster will be available on the company's website at: www.nordicnanovector.com following the presentation on 15 June.

Poster details
Abstract PF642
Abstract title: Systems biology analysis of responsiveness of non-Hodgkin lymphoma B-cell lines to CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapy
Authors: Melhus, KB et al.
Date: Friday 15 June
Time: 17:30-19:00 (CEST)

For further information, please contact:
Malene Brondberg, VP
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:
Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-study-of-betalutin--effect-on-nhl-cells-at-european-hematol,c2536473


© 2018 PR Newswire