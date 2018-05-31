Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical devices for Critical Care, Urology and Surgery, will showcase the LMA Gastro Airway and other key products in its Anesthesia portfolio, together with its innovative Vascular Access platform, at the Euroanesthesia Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 2 4, 2018.

Throughout ESA 2018, Teleflex will focus on the LMA Gastro Laryngeal Mask Airway and the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System.

Featuring an integrated endoscope channel that provides esophageal access while allowing the Anesthetist to establish an Airway during endoscopic procedures the LMA Gastro Airway is our LMA Airway Portfolio's new family member.

The Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System can provide immediate interosseous access when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases. At ESA 2018, clinicians will be able to get hands on with the Arrow EZ-IO device.

Teleflex will also present a variety of its Arrow, LMA and Rüsch Anesthesia Products, including, the LMA Atomization range and the LMA Laryngeal Mask Airway portfolio featuring the LMA Protector and LMA Supreme Second Generation Gastric Access Airways. A comprehensive Laryngoscope portfolio completes Teleflex's Anesthesia portfolio.

During ESA 2018, Teleflex will sponsor a Satellite Symposium entitled "Exploring NORA and preliminary results from a 7 center Protector Study", which will be chaired by Dr. Massimiliano Sorbello from Italy. The first session entitled "NORA An evaluation of equipment and techniques introducing LMA GASTRO Airway as a novel device in endoscopic procedures", will also be presented by Dr. Massimiliano Sorbello from Italy and the second session "Multicenter study of the LMA Protector Airway in non-paralyzed patients: Preliminary results" will be presented by Dr. Matilde Zaballos from Spain. The Satellite Symposium will be held on Sunday, June 3 from 12:30 to 13:30 in Room Red 1.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüschand Weck- trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Cuff Pilot, EZ-IO, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, LMA Supreme, LMA Protector, Pilling, Rüsch and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. 2018 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

