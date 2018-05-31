

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.8 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.6 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $22.2 million from $25.6 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $22.2 Mln vs. $25.6 Mln last year.



