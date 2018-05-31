attune introduces accelerator for SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business

Fast Track to Digital Core Enabled by Fashion Industry Experts

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- attune Consulting, a global provider of SAP solutions exclusively to the fashion and lifestyle industry, announced today the availability of attune Fashion Suite on SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business. The solution provides pre-configured functionality and a set of add-on tools to help fashion companies transition to a fashion digital core via an accelerated path.

SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business is the latest innovation from SAP for the fashion, retail and lifestyle industries. The attune Fashion Suite builds upon proven best-practice processes based on attune's experience in working with over 70 fashion brands and enables companies to simplify business processes to run in a digitally connected world.

It supports core business functions around supply chain management, planning, procurement, finance, optimized wholesale and retail distribution, and cross-inventory consumption, POS interfaces and other processes.

"Fashion companies across the globe are realizing the need for digital transformation. But many are still held back by aging, monolithic technology platforms," says Vajira de Silva, CEO of attune Consulting. "SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business provides a digital core to operate in the new digital reality. The attune Fashion Suite is a culmination of our efforts and specialized experience in the industry over the years to bring best-in-class processes to fashion companies."

attune was a close collaborator on the development of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, engaging in beta testing and providing early feedback on the solution ahead of its release in September 2017. Currently, attune is engaged in multiple customer implementations of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, thereby utilizing the attune Fashion Suite.

The rapid-deployment solution includes:

Support for over 50 preconfigured processes across wholesale and retail operations, covering the majority of a typical fashion company's requirements

Add-on tools including a master data accelerator and an intermediate document (IDoc) cockpit

SAP Fiori apps to supplement the business processes and to further enhance the user experience

The attune Fashion Suite is designed to help both small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) as well as large enterprises. For the SME space, the solution brings out-of-the-box functionality at a predictable cost model. Large-enterprise customers typically leverage it to build a reference solution that helps drive blueprint discussions and provide a strong base for an agile development phase.

"Businesses expect quick wins from technology implementations," says Vinod Kumar, director of solutions, attune Consulting. He adds: "The attune Fashion Suite provides the foundation to rapidly integrate the channels of a modern fashion business such as retail, wholesale and ecommerce as well as manufacturing operations."

attune will showcase the attune Fashion Suite at SAPPHIRE NOW in Orlando, FLJune 5th-7th. Drop by booth #1422 for a demo of the industry solution.

About attune

attune is an SAP solutions provider to the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working with global brands and retailers to help them transition to the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools, help fashion brands rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform their business performance. Please visit www.attuneconsulting.com for more information.

