Global Cyber Alliance Announces Ambassadors: Influential Industry Leaders Will Help Shape and Expand GCA's Global Reach

LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announced today the installation of eight individuals to serve as GCA Ambassadors who will further the nonprofit's mission of eradicating cyber risk. These individuals were chosen because of their tremendous reputations in the cybersecurity community and their commitment to making a positive difference in addressing cyber challenges. The Ambassadors, who serve one-year terms, are:

Yossi Appleboum, Co-CEO, Sepio Systems

Barry Gooch, Chairman, Prevention of Fraud in Travel (PROFiT)

David Harcourt, Chief Security Advisor, BT

Tony Krzyzewski, Co-founder and Director, SAM for Compliance

Jenny Menna, Senior Vice President and Cybersecurity Partnership Executive, U.S. Bank

Graeme Newman, Chief Innovation Officer, CFC Underwriting Ltd.

Jay Singh, Marketing and Partnerships, Red Sift

Nicola Staub, Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor's Office, Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland

The Ambassadors come from diverse backgrounds and comprise an international cadre of influential leaders, representing organizations in Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S., and spanning several sectors including financial services, law enforcement, technology, telecommunications and travel.

The Ambassadors will help increase the adoption of existing and future GCA tools and solutions, including its DMARC email authentication efforts and Quad9, the DNS security service that protects against malicious websites while preserving privacy. The Ambassadors will serve key roles in facilitating early testing of GCA tools and will assist with public outreach to ensure these resources are globally available. Ambassadors will also support sustainability efforts for the nonprofit, which makes its tools available to everyone, at no cost.

"We are so pleased that these expert individuals have agreed to serve as GCA Ambassadors," said Andy Bates, GCA executive director for the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "They will help us expand our reach within the international community and serve a vital role in shaping the future direction of GCA. It is important to a global organisation to have friends who understand local culture."

"It's truly an honor to have this group of influential and talented individuals helping us in our efforts to make the Internet a safer and more secure place for all global citizens," said Maryam Rahmani, GCA global partnership officer. "Their willingness to contribute their time and expertise toward making a positive difference in our collective cybersecurity exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that is the cornerstone of GCA."

Yossi Appleboum, Co-CEO, Sepio Systems said, "I'm honored to serve as a Global Cyber Alliance Ambassador and have the opportunity to help in build an ecosystem that connects between the GCA, governments and industry for creating a better secured society. I am looking forward to contributing my experience in building robust cybersecurity platforms and promoting them to the current GCA products such as Quad9 and the DMARC Setup Guide and to the future ones."

Barry Gooch, Chairman, Prevention of Fraud in Travel (PROFiT) said, "We all rely on the internet. I am humbled to be appointed as a GCA Ambassador, and I truly believe that it is only by working collectively and inclusively across international boundaries and sectors that we can identify and counter malign cyber activity and measure the effectiveness of our work. GCA's work in producing accessible and free solutions is exactly what is required for the digital economy to flourish, and we should all support it."

David Harcourt, Chief Security Advisor, BT said, "I'm proud to have been asked to be a GCA Ambassador and the opportunity it provides to reach further in driving cybersecurity improvements across the industry, making the internet a safer place for everyone as it becomes more fundamental to our day to day lives."

Tony Krzyzewski, Co-founder and Director of SAM for Compliance said, "I am delighted to be able to take on the role of Ambassador for the Global Cyber Alliance. I believe that the Alliance plays a very important role in helping reduce cybersecurity related risk across the world and, with this Ambassadorship, this presence will be enhanced within the Australasian region."

Jenny Menna, Senior Vice President and Cybersecurity Partnership Executive at U.S. Bank said, "U.S. Bank is committed to improving the cybersecurity ecosystem. The work that GCA is advancing does just that, from developing tools to simplify DMARC adoption to exploring IoT security. I am proud to be appointed as a GCA Ambassador."

Graeme Newman, Chief Innovation Officer, CDC Underwriting said, "The GCA takes a refreshing, pragmatic approach to combating cyber risk - identifying and implementing concrete, measurable actions and soliciting engagement from a variety of industries and geographies. The cyber insurance sector, in particular, has a responsibility to support this mission, and I'm eager to amplify the work the GCA is doing through my role as Ambassador."

Jay Singh, Marketing and Partnerships, Red Sift said, "The GCA plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and adoption of DMARC globally, and it's an honour to have been selected as a GCA Ambassador to champion the innovation that underpins the GCA's solutions and tools. I look forward to working with like-minded information security professionals towards our shared mission of eliminating the cyber challenges faced globally by industries and governments over the coming year."

Nicola Staub, Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor's Office, Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland said, "As a Prosecutor I am doing my best to investigate cyber crimes and bring people to justice who commit them. However, a crime prevented is far better than a crime prosecuted. Supporting the Global Cyber Alliance was therefore a no-brainer: the fight against cyber crimes requires a collective, cross-sector and transnational effort. I am proud to be a part of that."

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org

