The new inverter was developed in the HV-SiC project under the Future Electricity Grids funding program financed by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The inverter can regulate power currents of up to 10-15 kV more than ten times higher than regular silicon inverters. Fraunhofer says this makes new system architectures for power grids and plants conceivable.Fraunhofer's three-phase inverter uses high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) transistors, enabling the inverter to be connected to the medium voltage grid without the need for an additional transformer. By regulating ...

