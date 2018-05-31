This is how the majority of investors think: bad news in Italy, stock market indexes are correcting, this must be bad, let me look up some news and try to do an assessment, headlines really looks scary, I better sell or not buy anything at this point. Which other conclusion to draw out of this subset of headlines of this week: Italy crisis: markets face rocky ride on euro threat Italy Crisis Worries U.S., Global Investors Why investors are so worried about Italy's latest political crisis Global financial markets buffeted by Italy's political crisis Italy's crisis is about to get ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...