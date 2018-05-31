ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference June 5-8, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -May 31, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from June 5-8, 2018, in New York City.

ObsEva will be presenting on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EST). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Media Contact:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com (mailto:mjanic@rooneyco.com%0d)

+1 212-223-4017

Company Contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

+1 857-972-9347 office

+1 781-366-5726 mobile

