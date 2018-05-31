ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference June 5-8, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -May 31, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place from June 5-8, 2018, in New York City.
ObsEva will be presenting on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EST). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).
###
Media Contact:
Marion Janic
RooneyPartners LLC
mjanic@rooneyco.com (mailto:mjanic@rooneyco.com%0d)
+1 212-223-4017
Company Contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)
+41 22 552 1550
Investor Contact
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)
+1 857-972-9347 office
+1 781-366-5726 mobile
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ObsEva SA via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
ObsEva SA
Chemin des Aulx; 12 Plan-les-Ouates Switzerland