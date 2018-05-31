Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 31
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/05/2018) of £67.97m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/05/2018) of £53.21m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/05/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|255.22p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|249.00p
|Ordinary share price
|260.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|1.87%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.79p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|105.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.15%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 30/05/2018