Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Appoints Tony Evans as Vice Chairman in Addition to His Role as Managing Director of Asia and The Middle East

The Company Announces Additional Management Changes

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2018 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BCII) (the Company or 'Blockchain Industries') today announced it has appointed Tony Evans as Vice Chairman in addition to his role of Managing Director of the Company's Asia and Middle East division.

In his role as Vice Chairman, Evans will guide the Company's international growth. Asia represents over 60% of the global market, and his expertise in this area will help facilitate the Company's future expansion into additional verticals, such as commodities, asset-backed tokens and unique ICO offerings. As Managing Director, Evans will continue to focus on ICO origination and placement in Asia and the Middle East, working with the FSA in Japan to ensure compliant distribution.

Prior to joining Blockchain Industries, Evans founded Fintech Global Consultants (FGC), a prominent independent advisory firm with more than $1.1 billion under advisement from more than 6,400 clients in 82 countries. Tony will continue to consult for FGC but is no longer overseeing it's day to day operations.

'We welcome Tony's stewardship on our board of directors as we work to bring the most innovative projects to market. As an incredibly successful dealmaker, Tony's reputation speaks for itself, and we are excited to have him in this role,' said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. 'We believe that Tony will greatly bolster Blockchain Industries' work overall in Japan and across Asia and the Middle East.'

'Blockchain Industries has a brand and professional team that are respected around the world,' said Evans. 'I look forward to further expanding the company's reach across the Asian and Middle Eastern markets.'

In addition, Robert Kalkstein has been appointed Principal Financial Officer, effective May 18, 2018. Rayne Steinberg has stepped down as the Company's CFO due to personal reasons, and the Company has already begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer immediately. Until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed, Mr. Kalkstein will assume Mr. Steinberg's responsibilities.

'On behalf of everyone at Blockchain Industries, I want to thank Rayne for his great work with us,' said Moynihan. 'He leaves the Company in good standing, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.'

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a publicly traded merchant bank focused on the international blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The Company is comprised of an ICO advisory business, institutional trading, and principal investing. Blockchain Industries also owns and operates Blockchain Unbound, a global conference series connecting entrepreneurs and investors in Blockchain. For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.