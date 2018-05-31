Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 30-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2016.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 2034.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 1983.10p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---