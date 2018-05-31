sprite-preloader
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
31.05.2018
AECI Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 31

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISIN ZAE000000220

Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 94th annual general meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 31 May 2018, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

ResolutionsVotes carried as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting (%)
Number of shares votedShares voted as a percentage of the total issued share capital* (%)Shares abstained as a percentage of the total issued share capital*(%)
ForAgainst
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements100,000,00104 960 23179,550,44
Ordinary resolution No.2: Reappointment of independent auditor**98,011,99105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Ms Z Fuphe99,460,54105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Dr KDK Mokhele100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Adv R Ramashia100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No.4: Appointment of a Non-executive Director -100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of an Executive Director -99,830,17105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr GW Dempster99,650,35105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr G Gomwe100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr AJ Morgan100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee members - Ms PG Sibiya100,000,00105 344 24079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration policy88,9511,05105 344 09079,840,15
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration policy89,9610,04105 108 27079,660,33
Ordinary resolution No. 8: Amendment of the LTIP100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Members100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Members100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee100,000,00105 344 09079,840,15
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares99,880,12105 286 88379,790,20
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company99,770,23105 344 09079,840,15

*The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.

**With effect from 6 April 2018.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 May 2018

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


