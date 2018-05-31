AECI Limited - Result of AGM
London, May 31
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISIN ZAE000000220
Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 94th annual general meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 31 May 2018, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes carried as a percentage of the total number of shares voted at the meeting (%)
|Number of shares voted
|Shares voted as a percentage of the total issued share capital* (%)
|Shares abstained as a percentage of the total issued share capital*(%)
|For
|Against
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements
|100,00
|0,00
|104 960 231
|79,55
|0,44
|Ordinary resolution No.2: Reappointment of independent auditor**
|98,01
|1,99
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Ms Z Fuphe
|99,46
|0,54
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Dr KDK Mokhele
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Directors - Adv R Ramashia
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No.4: Appointment of a Non-executive Director -
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of an Executive Director -
|99,83
|0,17
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr GW Dempster
|99,65
|0,35
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr G Gomwe
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee members - Mr AJ Morgan
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee members - Ms PG Sibiya
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 240
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration policy
|88,95
|11,05
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration policy
|89,96
|10,04
|105 108 270
|79,66
|0,33
|Ordinary resolution No. 8: Amendment of the LTIP
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees - Board: Chairman
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Members
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Members
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee
|100,00
|0,00
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
|99,88
|0,12
|105 286 883
|79,79
|0,20
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|99,77
|0,23
|105 344 090
|79,84
|0,15
*The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.
**With effect from 6 April 2018.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
31 May 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)