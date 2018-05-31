Business aviation services provider Gama Aviation's long-term contract with the Scottish Ambulance Service has been extended for a further three years. The AIM-quoted company said the extension was set to begin in June 2020 and be worth approximately £50m for the three years that it covers. Marwan Khalek, group chief executive of Gama Aviation, said: "Our work with the Scottish Ambulance Service over nearly three decades demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model, supplying both Air ...

