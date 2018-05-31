Spectris announced on Thursday that it has completed the disposal of EMS Brüel & Kjær, the environmental monitoring business, into a joint venture with Macquarie Capital for a total cash consideration of £44m. The FTSE 250 firm had initially announced on 14 December that it had signed an agreement with Macquarie Capital for them to acquire 50% of the environmental monitoring business for a total cash consideration of AUD 76.6m, subject to closing adjustments. At the time it said the sale was ...

