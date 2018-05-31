

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy expanded at a steady pace in the first quarter, as estimated, final data from INE showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent sequentially, the same rate as seen in fourth quarter, and in line with the preliminary estimate.



However, the annual growth was revised up to 3 percent from 2.9 percent. But this was still slower than the 3.1 percent expansion registered in the fourth quarter of 2017.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 0.7 percent on quarter and gross fixed capital formation rose 0.8 percent. Both exports and imports climbed 1.3 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX