Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2018) - Security Devices International Inc. (TSXV: SDZ) (OTCQB: SDEV) ("SDI" or the "Company") announces that provincial and local police departments in Quebec, Canada have chosen SDI's 40mm BIP projectile for less lethal preparedness for the G7 Summit in June 2018.

Representatives from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK will gather for high level talks concerning principal challenges and to architect growth and opportunity for their citizens. Local law enforcement agencies will be on high alert to ensure security measures are in place during the Summit.

The Quebec police agencies have chosen our safer and more effective less lethal round over their legacy munitions for potential crowd control and riots during and around the date of the event. See video below discussing the use and technology of the SDI 40mm BIP. https://youtu.be/JyMBleIGNCk

"SDI being chosen by these large law enforcement agencies is a testament to the safety and effectiveness of our BIP product, as the G7 is a world stage to showcase our innovations" said Paul Jensen, President & COO of SDI.

SOFEX

Earlier in the month, SDI participated in the Special Operation Forces Exhibition in Jordan, May 7-10. SDI is partnered with the King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau (KADDB) for the manufacture of less lethal ammunition for local and MENA region customers. Mr. Jensen shown with HH Prince Faisal Bin Hussein at SOFEX.

Mr. Jensen shown with HH Prince Faisal Bin Hussein at SOFEX



Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)

On Sunday May 27, SDI was honored to participate in a very informative media show on less lethal alternatives to the use of deadly force that aired nationally on PBS NewsHour. To view the video, click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wdhf9S25Ezk

SDI to Present at the LD Microcap Conference

SDI will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Microcap Conference ("Conference") in Belair, CA at 12:30pm on June 5th. Bryan Ganz, the Executive Chairman of the Company will be presenting information on the recent acquisitions of technology made by SDI. The Conference is one of the premiere forums for small cap growth companies with exciting stories to articulate. Mr. Ganz stated that "with all of the new and innovative advancements underway, the Conference is a great channel to communicate the Company's new products that are coming to market, and the new segments being targeted".

The Company has made a share issuance to Paul Jensen under the employment agreement announced August 28, 2017. SDI issued 334,154 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.195 per share to satisfy the payment of USD $50,000 due in March 2018. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

Mr. Jensen is a related party of SDI under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). SDI is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 in connection with this issuance.

About Security Devices International

SDI is a technology company specializing in the areas of Military, Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Private Security. The Company develops and manufactures innovative, less lethal equipment and munitions.

Forward Looking Statement

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Because of certain risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although SDI believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, SDI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

