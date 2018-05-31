

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) announced that all of the proposed resolutions were adopted at the company's AGM. The company's shareholders approved the appointment of Jean-Marc Chery, as sole member of the Managing Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2021 AGM.



The shareholders also approved the distribution of a cash dividend of $0.24 per outstanding share of the common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment.



