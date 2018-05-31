

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Packet Design, LLC, a provider of network performance management software focused on Layer 3 network optimization, topology and route analytics. The transaction is expected to close during Ciena's fiscal third quarter 2018.



'Blue Planet is already one of the premier brands in the network automation space. The addition of Packet Design will enhance our position by enabling customers to realize networks that are more adaptive - capable of self-optimizing and self-healing for faster time-to-market for new services, more efficient and lower cost network operations, and the ability to deliver an overall better customer experience,' said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Software and Services at Ciena.



