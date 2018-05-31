

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $36.31 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $32.67 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.22 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $221.77 million from $199.61 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.22 Mln. vs. $34.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $221.77 Mln vs. $199.61 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 - $270 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX